Meher Singh @ Kernail Singh (1939 – 2024), Melaka

ਹੁਕਮੇ ਆਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਜਾਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ ॥

Everyone comes here at the Lord’s command, leaves in His will and remains merged, too, in the Lord’s will. (SGGS, 940)

MEHER SINGH @ KERNAIL SINGH

27.6.1939 – 15.6.2024

Meher Singh was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. As a dedicated Sikh, he served his community with kindness and compassion. His love for his family and commitment to his faith were central to his life. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

Wife: Tej Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jugjeet Singh & Kashmir Kaur

Late Hardebh Kaur (Rani) & Devinder Singh

Keeran Kaur

Santh Singh & Gurmit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Beant Singh

Manvir Singh

Manpreet Kaur

Jaiveer Singh

Gurveer Singh

AKHAND PATH & ANTIM ARDAAS

Arambh (begins): 9am, 19 June 2024 (Wednesday)

Path Da Bhog: 9am, 21 June 2024 (Friday)

Antim Ardaas: 11.30am, 21 June 2024 (Friday)

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Contact:

Devinder Singh – 012 612 5204

Beant Singh – 014 966 6258

Santh Singh – 019 655 9005

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated: Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 June 2024; Updated: 17 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here