Meher Singh @ Kernail Singh (1939 – 2024), Melaka

ਹੁਕਮੇ ਆਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਜਾਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ ॥
Everyone comes here at the Lord’s command, leaves in His will and remains merged, too, in the Lord’s will. (SGGS, 940)
MEHER SINGH @ KERNAIL SINGH
27.6.1939 – 15.6.2024
Meher Singh was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. As a dedicated Sikh, he served his community with kindness and compassion. His love for his family and commitment to his faith were central to his life. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.
Wife: Tej Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Jugjeet Singh & Kashmir Kaur
Late Hardebh Kaur (Rani) & Devinder Singh
Keeran Kaur
Santh Singh & Gurmit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Beant Singh
Manvir Singh
Manpreet Kaur
Jaiveer Singh
Gurveer Singh
AKHAND PATH & ANTIM ARDAAS
Arambh (begins): 9am, 19 June 2024 (Wednesday)
Path Da Bhog: 9am, 21 June 2024 (Friday)
Antim Ardaas: 11.30am, 21 June 2024 (Friday)
Gurdwara Sahib Melaka
Contact:
Devinder Singh – 012 612 5204
Beant Singh – 014 966 6258
Santh Singh – 019 655 9005
Condolences to his family and pray that his soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all