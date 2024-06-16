Mithi Yaad: Late Dato’ Amar Singh Sandhu (1937 – 2023)

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)
LATE DATO’ AMAR SINGH SANDHU
14.10.1937 – 17.6.2023
Missed by his wife, sisters, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.
PATH DA BHOG
29th June 2024 (Saturday)
9am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang
Parvinder Kaur 013 665 9693
Entry: 16 June 2024
