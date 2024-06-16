Mithi Yaad: Late Dato’ Amar Singh Sandhu (1937 – 2023)

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)

LATE DATO’ AMAR SINGH SANDHU

14.10.1937 – 17.6.2023

Missed by his wife, sisters, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

PATH DA BHOG

29th June 2024 (Saturday)

9am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

Parvinder Kaur 013 665 9693

| Entry: 16 June 2024 | Source: Family

