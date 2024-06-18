Datin Milkit Kaur Pannu Juga Singh (1945 – 2024), Bukit Seputeh, KL

DATIN MILKIT KAUR PANNU A/P JUGA SINGH

22.7.1945 – 18.6.2024

With grief, we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother Datin Milkit Kaur Pannu A/P Juga Singh

Leaving Behind:

Husband: Dato’ Ir. Sukdev Singh Sidhu

Children & Spouses

Datuk Wira Ranjeet Singh Sidhu & Datin Wira Dr Gurmeet Kaur

Sarjeet Singh Sidhu & Surinder Kaur

And grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

FUNERAL: 19 June 2024 (Wednesday)

9.30am to 11.30am: Last respects at No 4, Lorong Kota Raja, Bukit Seputeh 58000 Kuala Lumpur

12pm: Cortège leaves residence

1pm: Saskaar (Cremation) at the Petaling Jaya Crematorium (Jalan 229, Jalan 51A/229, Petaling Jaya)

Dato’ Ir. Sukdev Singh Sidhu +60 12-391 1582

Sarjeet Singh Sidhu +60 16-221 4240

| Entry: 18 June 2024 | Source: Family

