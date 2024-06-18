Datin Milkit Kaur Pannu Juga Singh (1945 – 2024), Bukit Seputeh, KL

DATIN MILKIT KAUR PANNU A/P JUGA SINGH
22.7.1945 – 18.6.2024
With grief, we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother Datin Milkit Kaur Pannu A/P Juga Singh
Leaving Behind:
Husband: Dato’ Ir. Sukdev Singh Sidhu
Children & Spouses
Datuk Wira Ranjeet Singh Sidhu & Datin Wira Dr Gurmeet Kaur
Sarjeet Singh Sidhu & Surinder Kaur
And grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
FUNERAL: 19 June 2024 (Wednesday)
9.30am to 11.30am: Last respects at No 4, Lorong Kota Raja, Bukit Seputeh 58000 Kuala Lumpur
12pm: Cortège leaves residence
1pm: Saskaar (Cremation) at the Petaling Jaya Crematorium (Jalan 229, Jalan 51A/229, Petaling Jaya)
Dato’ Ir. Sukdev Singh Sidhu +60 12-391 1582
Sarjeet Singh Sidhu +60 16-221 4240
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 18 June 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here