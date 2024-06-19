Sardar Jeswant Singh Fujah Singh (1939 – 2024), Ex Perak Hydro / LLN, Malim Nawar

SARDAR JESWANT SINGH S/O FUJAH SINGH

Ex Perak Hydro / LLN, Malim Nawar

15.51939 – 19.6.2024

Wife: Late Madam Charan Kaur d/o Harnam Kaur

With grief, we announce the passing away of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.

FUNERAL: 20 June 2024 (Thursday)

Last Respects at No 23, Indian Settlement, Malim Nawar, Perak

12pm: Cortege leaves residence

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Ground Malim Nawar

| Entry: 19 June 2024 | Source: Family

