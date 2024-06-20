Amar Kaur Delvir Singh (1958 – 2024)

AMAR KAUR D/O DELVIR SINGH
18.7.1958 – 18.6.2024
Leaving Behind Husband
Sokdave Singh s/o Dial Singh
Children & Spouse
Balwinder Kaur
Sukvinder Singh (Bukit Aman)
Rajvinder Singh & Vasanthi
Ashvinder Singh (Bukit Aman)
Kalvinder Singh
PATH DA BHOG & ANTHIM ARDAAS
23rd June 2024, Sunday
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol
Contact:
Ashvinder Singh 012 – 438 5203
Sukvinder Singh 019 – 481 4719
| Entry: 20 June 2024 | Source: Family
