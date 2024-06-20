Amar Kaur Delvir Singh (1958 – 2024)

AMAR KAUR D/O DELVIR SINGH

18.7.1958 – 18.6.2024

Leaving Behind Husband

Sokdave Singh s/o Dial Singh

Children & Spouse

Balwinder Kaur

Sukvinder Singh (Bukit Aman)

Rajvinder Singh & Vasanthi

Ashvinder Singh (Bukit Aman)

Kalvinder Singh

PATH DA BHOG & ANTHIM ARDAAS

23rd June 2024, Sunday

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol

Contact:

Ashvinder Singh 012 – 438 5203

Sukvinder Singh 019 – 481 4719

