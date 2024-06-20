Diljit Dosanjh is officially India’s most fashionable man – Vogue

It was a year back during his first Coachella expedition, which made a compelling case for why Dosanjh should be one to watch out for. The pop star made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, and the humble king—as he’s best known by listeners, greeted his crowd with a graceful “sat sri akal ji”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Nehru Najwa who act in Jatt & Juliet 3, a movie about two police officers from Punjab travel to Canada on a mission that proves more complicated than expected.

“They said Punjabis can’t do fashion and I said, I will show you.” With this powerful statement declared on stage in Mumbai back in April, Diljit Dosanjh announced his Dil-logical tour that began in Vancouver. And surely enough, the global sensation, who is about to make his debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a day or two, has delivered on this promise.

I am happy to hear a counterargument, but I assure you, it will be a) an absolute hard sell and b) will lack sufficient proof to say otherwise. Nevertheless, I will dedicate this story to giving sufficient reasoning that will be pretty convincing in case you think otherwise.

It was a year back during his first Coachella expedition, which made a compelling case for why Dosanjh should be one to watch out for. The pop star made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, and the humble king—as he’s best known by listeners, greeted his crowd with a graceful “sat sri akal ji”. He stepped on stage kitted in a simple black kurta, tamba and turban— no flashy bling in sight. Admittedly, it was a big statement and a tribute to his roots made with the help of his wardrobe. Delving deeper into the star’s concert rituals, you come to know that Dosanjh’s fashion choices have little to contribute to his on-stage presence and his die-hard fan base, but a lot to say about Dosanjh’s personal brand as simply a man with killer taste.

The Coachella moment set off a chain reaction of sorts which became an initiation for Dosanjh, known as a singer, actor and producer to be welcomed into the fashion fold as a true insider. A man who might just win the fashion bingo against any girl worth her new season Balenciaga city bag.

But this isn’t his first rodeo. Dosanjh has been a passionate fashion consumer in his own way. When quizzed on identifying brand logos on an episode of Koffee with Karan from 2018, Dosanjh easily aces it. The singer shows a love for fashion that men would usually reserve for their four wheels and watches.

Diljit Dosand with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla on the cover of Vogue India, June 2019 issue

