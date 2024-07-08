Nostalgic Sikh gathering as Taiping turns 150

Taiping Sikhs big gathering to celebrates the town turning 150 years-old

Laughter and loving embraces was the seen all around as the Sikh community members of Taiping, the second largest town in Perak after state capital Ipoh, held a hockey tournament for the seniors as well as a dinner with a federal minister as the guest of honour.

Taiping Sikhs came together for a weekend of fun, with some of the older members of the community making their way to the town which is about 48km to the southeast of Ipoh.

“It was a beautiful gathering. It was lovely to see the senior community members turning up for the events,” one of the organising team members told Asia Samachar.

On June 6, they organised a hockey tournament, with the seniors taking on the juniors. The seniors were still impressive with their performance on the field.

The next day, Sunday, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo joined the community for a dinner.

Some of the senior members above 70 years-old who took part in the hockey game were Balwant Singh Arjan Singh, Dalbir Singh Partap Singh, Gurnam Singh Saudagar Singh, Inder Singh Arjan Singh, Joginder Singh, Bhupindar Singh, Jagjit Singh Maya Singh, Shera Singh (Telekom), and ⁠Savinder Singh.

Taiping Sikhs are part of history. In 2020, they celebrated 100 years of laying of the Gurdwara Sahib Taiping foundation stone.

In 1916, Sri Guru Singh Sabha Taiping (SGSS Taiping) was formed by local Sikhs to manage their affairs. In 1920, the foundation stone was laid to build the Taiping gurdwara, which was completed in 1921. A new double story building was built in 1971.

Taiping Sikhs Seniors v Juniors to celebrate Taiping turning 150

