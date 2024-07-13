Calling Singapore young scientists. Take a stab at this

In the next five years, 50 young scientists from Singapore will have the opportunity to attend the annual Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, a platform for exchange between Nobel Laureates and young scientists worldwide

Dr Jasbir Singh seated with Countess Bettina Bernadotte af Wisborg and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Kluge at the MOU signing with the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings team on July 1, 2024 – Photo: Christian Flemming / Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

If you’re a young scientist in Singapore, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

In the next five year, some 50 young scientists from Singapore will have the opportunity to attend the annual Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, a platform for exchange between Nobel Laureates and young scientists worldwide.

This is thanks to the republic’s National Research Foundation (NRF) which signed its third MOU with the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings on July 1.

The MOU paves the way for 50 nominated undergraduates, doctoral students, or postdoctoral scientists from Singapore the opportunity to attend the meeting between 2025 to 2029.

The Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings are annual scientific conferences held in Lindau, Germany, that bring together 30-40 Nobel Laureates and the next generation of scientists to foster scientific exchange.

Since the first agreement with the NFR in 2011, more than 80 young scientists and researchers from Singapore have benefited from the exchange of knowledge, ideas and experience with their international counterparts and Nobel Laureates.

Representatives from the Lindau Council and Foundation will similarly attend the Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS) in Singapore, which is an annual international multi- disciplinary gathering organised by the NRF.

The Singapore summit, inaugurated in 2013, provides a platform for conversations on science and research, technology innovation and society, and solutions to global challenges.

NFR was represented by its CEO Beh Kian Teik and director for Government Scientific Advisors Office Dr Jasbir Singh.

The NRF sets the national direction for research and development (R&D) by developing policies, plans and strategies for research, innovation and enterprise. It also funds strategic initiatives and builds up R&D capabilities by nurturing research talent.

