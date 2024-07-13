What a law student picked up from Kuala Lumpur Sikhi and Sikh youth seminar

For me, the main takeaway from this event was gaining insight into the myriad challenges Sikh youth face in the 21st century. Events like this are essential as they provide opportunities for young people to connect and interact, allowing us to address these issues together. - HARSIMREN KAUR

Some of the participants at the seminar entitled Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects at APU, Kuala Lumpur on June 30, 2024

By Harsimren Kaur Gill | Opinion |

The seminar on “Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century” provided a profound and multifaceted exploration of the challenges and opportunities faced by Sikh youth today. The event underscored the importance of evolving our spiritual practices, engaging with cultural heritage, and fostering a sense of community among the younger generation.

For me, the main takeaway from this event was gaining insight into the myriad challenges Sikh youth face in the 21st century. Events like this are essential as they provide opportunities for young people to connect and interact, allowing us to address these issues together. This experience has truly illuminated the importance of balancing tradition with modernity to ensure Sikh youth remain actively involved in our community. It has highlighted the need to adapt our approaches to make our cultural and religious practices more relevant and appealing to younger generations.

My immediate impression of the seminar was overwhelmingly positive. The event was impeccably organised, with a smooth flow from start to finish, ensuring an engaging experience for all attendees. As soon as I was handed the booklet, I was impressed by the diverse and esteemed panel of speakers, each bringing unique perspectives to contribute their insights to support and inspire the youth. The presentations were not only insightful but also deeply knowledgeable, offering fresh and relevant viewpoints on the challenges facing Sikh youth today.

The interactive Q&A sessions allowed for meaningful exchanges between the speakers and attendees, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. Additionally, the networking opportunities provided a platform for like-minded individuals to connect and collaborate. Overall, the seminar left me feeling motivated and optimistic about the future of our youths.

SPEAKERS

The event started off with the opening address by Parmjit Singh, the founder and CEO of APU University of Technology & Innovation. He emphasised that obtaining a degree and pursuing further qualifications is merely the beginning of one’s professional journey, not the end goal. While academic qualifications are important, they are not the sole determinants of professional success. The key to thriving in the professional world lies in continuous self-improvement, developing soft skills, and transforming oneself during the formative years of higher education.

TO VIEW SEMINAR PROCEEDINGS, CLICK HERE (Recording courtesy of LiveSikhs)

SEE ALSO: Sikh youth ponder over challenges, prospects in 21st century

SEE ALSO: Do the youth care about Sikhi? New survey has some answers

As years progress, Parmjit observed, the emphasis on qualifications diminishes, with employers placing greater value on practical experience, personality traits, and soft skills. “Employers are increasingly interested in how you present yourself, your level of confidence, and your ability to communicate effectively,” he said.

He further emphasised the transformative role of university or college, which serves as a bridge between school and the professional world. “This period is crucial for personal transformation,” Parmjit advised. Parmjit urged students to make the most of their university years. “Your progress in life is heavily influenced by what you do during these years,” he stressed. “The effort you invest in your personal and professional development will determine how much you gain.”

Moving on to Dr. Karminder Singh Dhillon’s presentation, “Sikhi in the 21st Century: Relevant?”, offered thought-provoking, critical, and stimulating ideas that challenged conventional beliefs. By distinguishing between religion and spirituality, he prompted the audience to reconsider long-held notions and re-examine their understanding of Sikhi.

In his discourse, Dr. Karminder drew a clear line between Sikhi as a spirituality and Sikhism as a religion, presenting them as distinct and sometimes contrasting concepts. This distinction forced many attendees to reassess their perspectives, recognising that a profound shift in thinking might be necessary. For those willing to undertake this journey, it involves a significant process of unlearning and relearning.

He emphasised that the illiteracy of our time is no longer defined by the inability to read or write but by the inability to unlearn falsehoods that have been ingrained over time. He underscored that unlearning is a powerful and transformative process. His insights were a call to action, urging individuals to challenge the status quo and embrace the often-difficult process of unlearning to reach a deeper, more authentic understanding of Sikhi.

Dr. Karminder’s presentation was a profound and enlightening exploration of Sikhi in the modern age. His challenge to differentiate between spirituality and religion, and his emphasis on the necessity of unlearning, provided a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly inspire many to embark on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.

Up next, Jasswant Singh delivered an enlightening presentation on “Living as a Sikh in the 21st Century,” offering profound insights into how Sikhi and spirituality should evolve in our modern lives. He emphasised that our spiritual practices must grow and adapt with us, rather than remaining static and literal.

Mr. Jasswant stressed the importance of personally reading and understanding of the Gurbani, underscoring that this is a responsibility that cannot be outsourced to others. He reminded us that Sikhi transcends mere physical form; it encompasses our intellect and spirit. True Sikhs, he noted, are those who continuously learn and embody the virtues outlined in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

These divine virtues, he highlighted, are essential for guiding us to become better human beings, make wiser decisions, and lead more fulfilling lives. The essence of Sikhi, he asserted, lies in bettering ourselves through the application of these virtues, which constitutes the true practice of Simran, or remembrance of the Satguru.

Drawing parallels to professional life, he explained the concept of open-mindedness as being akin to Gurmukh (one oriented towards the Guru) and closed-mindedness to Manmukh (one oriented towards the self). He advocated for an open, inquisitive mindset that continuously seeks knowledge and growth.

Jasswant Singh’s presentation provided a compelling framework for living as a Sikh in the 21st century. By emphasizing the evolution of our spiritual practices, the personal responsibility of understanding Gurbani, and the importance of embodying divine virtues, he offered a roadmap for integrating Sikhi into our modern lives in a meaningful and dynamic way.

Prof Sarjit Singh Gill discussed on the topic of “Promoting Positive Value Development: The Role of Gurdwaras and NGOs,” emphasising that Gurdwaras and NGOs must work collectively to address social issues among Sikh youth. This collaboration is crucial in fostering a supportive environment where young Sikhs can thrive and develop positive values.

In today’s fast-paced and often challenging world, Sikh youth face numerous social issues, including identity struggles, cultural disconnection, and peer pressure. These challenges can lead to a sense of alienation and detachment from their cultural and religious roots. Gurdwaras, being the spiritual and cultural hubs of the Sikh community, play a pivotal role in providing guidance, support, and a sense of belonging.

By working together, Gurdwaras and NGOs can create a robust support system that addresses the multifaceted needs of Sikh youth. This is essential for nurturing a generation that is not only proud of its heritage but also well-equipped to face the challenges of the modern world. It is a call to action for all community leaders and members to unite in their efforts to promote positive value development and ensure a bright future for the Sikh youth.

Personally, one thing I picked up at the seminar was the evolving roles of gurdwaras and NGOs in supporting youth. While I had always viewed gurdwaras primarily as places of spirituality, I learned that they also play a significant role in addressing the challenges faced by the youth. Gurdwaras are constantly organizing programs and events aimed at encouraging and empowering young people. For instance, annual events like the Holla Mahala have been staples for years, but now there is a shift towards more comprehensive initiatives that cater to the diverse needs of the youth.

It was enlightening to discover that gurdwaras are not just maintaining these traditions but are also proactively developing new programs to engage young people in meaningful ways. These initiatives include educational workshops, career counselling, and community service opportunities, all designed to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of youth involvement in various organizations. These organizations provide a platform for young people to contribute their ideas and insights, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the community. By participating in these organizations, youth can influence the development of programs that directly benefit them and address their specific needs.

I believe it is now our responsibility to step forward, support, and actively participate in these wide-ranging initiatives. Embracing these opportunities not only enriches our personal growth but also strengthens our community. I’m inspired to see how gurdwaras and other organisations are evolving to meet the needs of today’s youth and am eager to contribute to these efforts.

Moving forward, Associate Professor Hardev Kaur discussed on “Dealing with Anxiety and Stress in 21st Century Living: My Life in the University and How I Coped” was both inspiring and profoundly relatable. Her candid sharing of personal experiences resonated deeply with many in the audience, as she navigated through the universal challenges faced by students today.

In her talk, she emphasised the ubiquitous nature of anxiety and stress in modern academic settings. The pressures of academic performance, social expectations, and the uncertainties about the future can often create a tumultuous environment for students. However, what made her narrative compelling was her openness about her struggles and the strategies she employed to overcome them.

One of the key aspects of her journey was her perseverance. Despite the daunting challenges, she remained steadfast in her efforts. Her dedication to her academic responsibilities was evident, and she shared that consistent hard work played a crucial role in her success.

Beyond academics, Hardev also touched upon the significance of a balanced lifestyle. She stressed the importance of taking breaks and finding hobbies that provide joy and relaxation. These activities helped her manage stress and maintain a positive outlook.

A pivotal part of her coping strategy was her faith. She spoke eloquently about the comfort and strength she derived from her belief in the Guru. She shared how, during moments of intense stress and uncertainty, she would turn to prayer and meditation. This spiritual practice provided her with a sense of peace and reassurance, allowing her to leave her worries to the Guru, trusting that He knows what is best for her.

In essence, Hardev’s story is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and hard work. Her ability to balance the rigors of university life while maintaining her mental and emotional well-being is truly commendable. Her narrative serves as an inspiration to students, reminding them that while challenges are inevitable, they can be overcome with determination, support, and a strong belief in oneself and the guidance of the Guru.

It was inspiring to witness young speakers from various universities come up and share their perspectives on Sikh youth. The session began with a thesis presentation by my friend Amanpreet Kaur, founder and two-term president of the UPM Sikh Society. Her topic, ‘Exploring Sikh Youth Opinion on Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya’s Role in Resolving Social Problems,’ offered eye-opening insights from youth with diverse backgrounds. Her presentation prompted critical thinking on addressing Sikh youth issues effectively.

Amanpreet’s comprehensive research highlighted the importance of Gurdwaras in addressing social issues and how they can adapt to better serve the younger generation. By gathering diverse opinions, she emphasized the need for Gurdwaras to become more inclusive and proactive in engaging with the youth.

Following Amanpreet, Sharveen Kaur, President of APU’s Punjabi Cultural Society, shared her views and experiences along with the challenges she faced. Sharveen’s discussion highlighted the pressures faced by Sikh youth in adhering to traditional values while also striving to succeed in a competitive and often culturally diverse academic environment. Sharveen’s personal anecdotes about overcoming cultural stigmas and finding her voice as a leader in the Punjabi community were particularly inspiring.

Next was the presentation by Jessjeet Kaur, the new president of the Sikh Association of UPM. She enlighteningly emphasised the importance of language in the daily lives of Sikh youth. Jessjeet highlighted that most of us tend to speak in English rather than our mother tongue, Punjabi. She related this issue to three main factors: our parents, our environment, and ourselves. She pointed out that while we often blame our parents or the environment for the decline in Punjabi language use, it is ultimately up to us to take the initiative to speak Punjabi. This proactive approach is essential for ensuring that the language does not fade away and can be promoted for future generations.

Her emphasis on actively using Punjabi in daily life served as a poignant reminder of how language contributes to cultural preservation. I strongly believe that it is not sufficient to merely understand Punjabi; it is imperative to speak and integrate it into our everyday interactions. Therefore, it is essential to actively promote and practice our language within our communities. This includes encouraging conversations in Punjabi among peers.

NEED FOR COLLABORATION

Personally, I believe that more collaboration between representatives from different universities is essential. By coming together, we can pool our resources, share best practices, and develop comprehensive strategies to address the issues faced by Sikh youth. This united approach can lead to the creation of stronger support networks, more effective advocacy for cultural preservation, and promote sense of community among young Sikhs.

I truly appreciate the inclusion of the survey results that were shown at the back of the booklet handed out during the event. It provided a concrete foundation for the discussions and equipped participants with the knowledge needed to address the challenges faced by Sikh youth more effectively. This initiative was a commendable effort as it provided valuable insights into the specific challenges faced by the youth, and it allowed participants to view these problems in a more detailed and quantifiable manner. These results were meticulously compiled and presented in various graphs and charts, making the data easy to understand.

The survey covered a wide range of topics relevant to Sikh youth, by breaking down the data into different categories, the booklet provided a comprehensive overview of the diverse opinions within the community.

It was truly gratifying to witness the bottled-up questions that the participants had for the speakers, which significantly contributed to the purpose and success of the event. The interactive Q&A session showcased the curiosity and eagerness of the attendees to delve deeper into the topics discussed. I am pleased to note that all the speakers managed to address most of the questions posed to them with great clarity and insight, ensuring that the audience’s concerns and curiosities were thoroughly addressed. This dynamic exchange of ideas not only enriched the discussions but also fostered a sense of community and mutual understanding among the participants.

The questions covered a wide range of topics, from cultural identity to practical strategies for increasing youth engagement in community activities. The speakers’ responses were both informative and inspiring, providing actionable advice and thoughtful reflections. This level of engagement highlighted the importance of creating platforms where the youth feel heard and valued.

Looking ahead, I am eagerly anticipating future events of this nature. It would be incredibly beneficial to have even more youth speakers come forward and share their perspectives. Hearing from a diverse range of voices within the community can enhance our understanding and approach to the challenges faced by Sikh youth. These young leaders can offer fresh insights and innovative solutions, helping to bridge the gap between generations and fostering a stronger, more cohesive community.

Encouraging more youth to participate as speakers will not only empower them but also inspire their peers to take an active role in community. It can create a ripple effect, motivating others to voice their opinions, share their experiences, and contribute to the collective growth and development of our community.

In conclusion, the event was a resounding success. The speakers’ adept handling of these queries further enriched the experience, making it a truly enlightening and engaging event. I am looking forward to more such seminars in the future, with even greater youth involvement and diverse perspectives that can drive meaningful change and foster a deeper connection within our community.

AUTHOR: Harsimren Kaur Gill, a first-year law student at the Universiti Malaya, attended the recent Kuala Lumpur seminar. She was also chosen to become a member of ADN Muda for the state of Selangor, akin to an elected youth representation to the state assembly. ADN stands for Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri or the State Assemblyman.

RELATED STORY:

Law student Harsimren takes baby steps into political engagement (Asia Samachar, 30 June 2024)

Students who extend themselves do well in careers, APU founder tells KL Sikhi seminar (Asia Samachar, 4 July 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here