Fresno makes history, enrobs first Sikh superior court judge

Enrobing ceremony for Raj Singh Badhesha on July 11, 2024 as the first Sikh judge to the Fresno County Superior Court – Photo: City of Fresno

By Asia Samachar | United States |

It was a historic day for the Fresno County it witnessed the enrobing ceremony of the first Sikh judge appointed to Fresno County Superior Court.

Assistant City Attorney Raj Singh Badhesha officially took up the office at the court also known as the Superior Court of California, County of Fresno. He will serve in Department one — presiding over criminal misdemeanor cases.

Badhesha was surrounded by family, friends and leaders in the Sikh community at the event on July 11.

