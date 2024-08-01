Paris Olympics: India go down fighting 1-2 to Belgium, faces Australia in quarter-final

Harmanpreet Singh (left) and Hardik Singh in the India-Belgium game at 2024 Olympics Paris. India lost 2-1 – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | France |

They were down by one goal on the first half but Belgium bounced back to beat India 2-1 at the Paris Olympics. Abhishek had put the Indians ahead in the 18th minute.

India are second in Pool B standings right now behind Belgium but both teams have qualified for the quarterfinals. India will next face Australia.

India kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over New Zealand. Captain Harmanpreet Singh salvaged a point with a late equalizer in their second game against Argentina. And they marched closer to the quarter finals with a decisive 2-0 win over Ireland on Tuesday.

