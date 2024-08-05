First Mithi Yaad: Late Sardarni Balwant Kaur Gurney (Wife of Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal from Butterworth)

First Mithi Yaad

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Their legacy of kindness and unwavering commitment to family and friends will forever live on in the hearts that were fortunate enough to know them. We will always love them beyond words.

LATE SARDARNI BALWANT KAUR GURNEY

(wife of Late Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal from Butterworth, and Daughter In Law of Late Toki Pertab Singh Dhaliwal and Late Mata Rajh Kaur, Butterworth)

&

Late Sardar Harjit Singh Dhaliwal

(son of Late Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal from Butterworth, and Grandson of Late Toki Pertab Singh Dhaliwal and Late Mata Rajh Kaur)

PATH DA BHOG: SUNDAY, 11 AUGUST 2024

Time: 9.30AM to 12.00pm

Asa Di Vaar – 6.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

(Lot 5702, Jalan Todak, Seberang Jaya, 13700 Seberang Jaya, Pulau Pinang)

For further details please contact:

Dr Jasjit Kaur Dhaliwal (JB) 013 – 204 8790

Keiranjit Kaur Dhaliwal (USA) 016 – 978 7921

PLEASE TREAT THIS ASA PERSONAL INVITATION

