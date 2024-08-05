The Demise of the Akali Dal and the Badal Dynasty: What Next for the Panth?

The Ram Rahim case is but the pinnacle of decades of manipulation and betrayal by the Badals.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (middle). Left: Parkash Singh Badal with Harnam Singh Dhumma and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal (right)

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

The recent revelations of Pardeep Kler, an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, about the pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have led to many unanswered questions and stirred significant controversy.

Kler, in an interview, claimed that Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), had been meeting the dera head despite an edict issued by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, directing Sikhs not to maintain any relations with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. According to Kler, Sukhbir Singh Badal played a pivotal role in ensuring that the dera head received a pardon, a move that has sparked outrage and demands for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The accusations by Kler have intensified scrutiny on the relationship between the Badals and the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda. The Akal Takht’s edict had been a clear directive aimed at isolating the dera head, who has been a contentious figure due to various allegations and legal troubles, including his conviction in rape cases. Kler’s claims suggest that political influence and interventions might have undermined the authority of the Akal Takht and the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The situation has raised several critical questions.

Why did Sukhbir Singh Badal allegedly continue to meet with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh despite the Akal Takht’s orders?

What was the nature of these meetings, and what were the discussions and agreements that led to the pardon?

Was there any quid pro quo involved, and if so, what benefits were exchanged between the political leadership and the dera?

The alleged involvement of a political leader in facilitating a pardon for a figure as controversial as the dera head has also led to speculations about the extent of political maneuvering and influence peddling in sensitive religious matters.

These revelations have implications not just for the individuals involved but also for the broader political and religious landscape in Punjab and the authority and reputation of apex Sikh institutions. The Akal Takht, representing the religious authority, and the SAD, a major political force, are both seen as crucial pillars of Sikh society. Any actions perceived as undermining the Akal Takht’s authority or compromising the community’s values for political gains can lead to a significant loss of trust and credibility among the Sikh population.

In light of Kler’s statements, there have been calls from various quarters for a transparent and comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth and for the grave mistakes of Sukhbir Badal and his conspirators to be punished according to Sikh religious tradition. However, to evaluate the true extent of the damage caused by the Badal clan, it is necessary to conduct a much more expansive examination of their treacherous activities. While there are many complex factors behind the demise of the Akali party and 45 years of turmoil for Sikhs, there is no doubt that the Badal dynasty is the biggest culprit.

The Ram Rahim case is but the pinnacle of decades of manipulation and betrayal by the Badals. The contemporary crisis of the Panth begins on Vaisakhi day on April 13, 1978. A day of celebration turned into one of the darkest days in modern Sikh history. Thirteen Sikhs were killed, and scores were injured in a brutal confrontation between Sikhs and members of the Nirankari sect in Amritsar, Punjab.

Led by Bhai Fauja Singh, a small group of Gursikhs marched towards the Nirankari gathering in a peaceful protest. However, they were met with violence. The Nirankaris, protected by armed guards, attacked the protesters with firearms, acid, and other weapons, leading to the massacre of 13 Sikhs and injuries to many others.

At the time of the massacre, Parkash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Badal’s government was clearly complicit in the violence, by allowing the gathering to take place and then facilitating the perpetrators to escape accountability.

The only solution to the present crisis is a total clear-out of the Badal clan and all those, including the many Pakhandi Babas, Jathedars, and so-called Parcharaks, who benefited from their patronage. There is no value in these enemies of the Panth appearing before the Jathedars, who, too, are implicated in the demise of our institutions.

What we need is the revolutionary spirit of the Singh Sabha and Gaddar movements to free the Akal Takht from the modern-day Mahants and to rebuild both the Akali party and SGPC. What we need is a Sarbat Khalsa, whose agenda must be to reclaim our Panthic institutions from the clutches of the Hindutva BJP.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Harmony in Chanting and Silence: Exploring Spiritual Practices through a Sikhi Lens (Asia Samachar, 17 April 2024)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here