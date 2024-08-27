Avtar Singh Bhuller (1959 – 2024), Ex Dusun Nyior, Rahang Kecil, Seremban

AVTAR SINGH BHULLER

S/O LATE SARDAR JAG SINGH BHULLER & LATE MAATA BHAGWAN KAUR BHULLER

(Ex Dusun Nyior, Rahang Kecil, Seremban)

1959 – 2024

Passed away peacefully on 24 Aug 2024

Wife: Sukhdeep Kaur (Ex-Johor)

Children: Ajitpal Singh, Pearldeep Kaur

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

Funeral at Heritage Complex Ottawa,Canada 29 August 2024 (Thursday), 11am – 1pm.

SAHEJ PATH BHOG

Malaysia

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on the 7th September 2024 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Canada

Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa, Canada on 29th August 2024 from 1pm to 4pm.

Dearly missed by Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Sisters and Brother-in-law, Nephews & spouses , Nieces & spouses & Friends.

Contact: Balveer @ Bebbi: +6016 645 4318 (Malaysia)

| Entry: 27 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

