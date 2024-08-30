Subang gurdwara launches Sis & Bro Circle

(Message from the organising team)

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Saturday | 31 August 2024 | Starting at 2pm

We’re excited to invite you to the launch of the SIS and BRO Circle this Saturday, 31 August 2024. Starting at 2pm, we have a range of engaging talks/demo planned to celebrate this new initiative.

The SIS and BRO Circle is designed for young adults who are eager to be empowered and inspired. Our mission is to foster personal growth, build lasting friendships, and create positive change within our community. Through monthly events and activities, we aim to bring together like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a difference.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an inclusive community that supports and uplifts one another. We look forward to seeing you there!

