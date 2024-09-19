Sardar Berldhav Singh (1959 – 2024), Labu, Seremban

BERLDHAV SINGH A/L SOHAN SINGH
29.1.1959 – 19.9.2024
Labu, Seremban
Wife: Ranjit Kaur daughter of late Sardar Sajan Singh, Peka (High Street Gurdwara)
Daughter: Harpreet Kaur & Spouse: Rueben Alvin
ANTAM SASKAR (CREMATION)
21st September 2024, Saturday
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Last Respects: 10 am to 11:30 am
Saskar (cremation) at 11:45 am
PATH DA BHOG
29th September 2024, Sunday
10:00 am – 12:00 noon
Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Kuala Lumpur.
Rueben Alvin +65 8688 8422
Sandeep Singh 016 275 7819
| Entry: 19 Sept 2024 | Source: Family
