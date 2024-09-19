Sardar Berldhav Singh (1959 – 2024), Labu, Seremban

BERLDHAV SINGH A/L SOHAN SINGH

29.1.1959 – 19.9.2024

Labu, Seremban

Wife: Ranjit Kaur daughter of late Sardar Sajan Singh, Peka (High Street Gurdwara)

Daughter: Harpreet Kaur & Spouse: Rueben Alvin

ANTAM SASKAR (CREMATION)

21st September 2024, Saturday

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Last Respects: 10 am to 11:30 am

Saskar (cremation) at 11:45 am

PATH DA BHOG

29th September 2024, Sunday

10:00 am – 12:00 noon

Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Kuala Lumpur.

Rueben Alvin +65 8688 8422

Sandeep Singh 016 275 7819

| Entry: 19 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

