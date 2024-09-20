Bibi Roop Kaur (1961 – 2024), Kota Kinabalu

BIBI ROOP KAUR

1.7.1961 – 20.9.2024

Bibi Roop Kaur d/o Late Pargan Singh & Late Mata Gormit Kaur d/o Late Milkah Singh and wife to Late Kaka Ratan Singh passed away on 20th September 2024.

Leaving behind daughters, Rania Ranjeet Binti Abdullah, Bibi Armita Kaur and Premjeet Kaur.

FUNERAL

21 September 2024, Saturday

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)

Last respect: 2 pm – 4 pm

Cremation/Saskaar: 4.00 pm

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

6th October 2024, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following number:

Ajit Singh Charl @ 014 670 1940

Dilip Singh Charl @ 016 830 1340

Entry: 20 Sept 2024

