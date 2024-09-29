Kota Kinabalu gurdwara celebrates 100 years

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration photoshoot of the Sanggat (congregation) on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: Amarjit Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A joyous three-day festivity came to its climax today (Sept 29) for the centennial celebration of Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu (GSKK).

GSKK, the only Sikh place of worship in the capital of the Malaysian region of Sabah, was established in 1924 and has served as the meeting point of the local Sikh community for religious and social gatherings.

Simon Sipaun, the former Sabah state secretary, was among the VIPs that joined the celebration. It also attracted members of the Sabah Indian Association and interfaith members of the Sabah Unity in Diversity Community (SUIDC).

Simon Sipaun (left) with Mohindar Singh Kalsi and his wife at the Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: Ram Singh

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Sangat for your sewa, attendance, and contributions throughout the 3-day centenary celebration of Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu. The success of this momentous occasion was made possible by the collective effort, love, and devotion of each one of you. From the beautiful kirtan sessions to the langgar sewa, every moment was a reflection of our unity and commitment to the teachings of Guru Sahib,” according to a note shared on the gurdwara’s Facebook page.

Over the years, key members of the local Sikh community had also organised Sikh youth camps at the gurdwara as well other gurdwaras in Sabah.

The celebration began with a hi-tea on Friday (Sept 27) and a fireworks display in the evening. They also had religious programmes on all three days at a makeshift darbar sahib (prayer hall) as the main gurdwara building has been cordoned for renovation.

Guests at the Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: Sabah Unity in Diversity Community (SUIDC)

Some of the guests partaking Guru ka Langgar at the Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: Amarjit Kaur

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration photoshoot of the Sanggat (congregation) on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: Sikh Inside

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration from Sepot 27-29, 2024 – Photo: Unknown

