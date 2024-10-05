Datin Gurmit Kaur (1957 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

DATIN GURMIT KAUR D/O GURBAKHES SINGH

23.11.1957 – 04.10.2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Datin Gurmit Kaur A/P Gurbakhes Singh on Friday 4th of October 2024

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Datuk Ravinder Singh Sodhi and cherished son, Gabben Gurbakhes Singh Sodhi

She will also be deeply missed by:

Brothers: Dato’ Dr Joginder Singh, Dato’ Jaspal Singh, Dato’ Dr Jasvinder Singh

Sisters: Datuk Dr Inderjit Kaur, Datin Paramijit Kaur

Loved ones, Nephews, Nieces, Brother In Law, Sisters In Law, Relatives and Friends

Right now I’m in a different place

And though we seem apart

I’m closer than I ever was,

I’m there inside your heart.

Wake will be held at 1, Lorong 5/10F, Off Jalan Gasing, 46000, Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Saturday 5th of October 2024 from 10am – 8pm

Cortège leaves residence 1 Lorong 5/10F Off Jalan Gasing 46000 Petaling Jaya Selangor on the Sunday 6th of October 2024 at 12pm to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL).

PATH DA BHOG

13th October 2024 Sunday, 9.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Followed by Ardaas & Guru ka Langgar

For further details, please contact:

Gabben Gurbakhes Singh Sodhi: 012-480 2755

Datin Paramijit Kaur: 012-488 8804

Datuk Ravinder Singh Sodhi: 017-887 2755

Dato’ Dr Joginder Singh: 012-486 8811

