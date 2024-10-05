Datin Gurmit Kaur (1957 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

DATIN GURMIT KAUR D/O GURBAKHES SINGH
23.11.1957 – 04.10.2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Datin Gurmit Kaur A/P Gurbakhes Singh on Friday 4th of October 2024
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Datuk Ravinder Singh Sodhi and cherished son, Gabben Gurbakhes Singh Sodhi
She will also be deeply missed by:
Brothers: Dato’ Dr Joginder Singh, Dato’ Jaspal Singh, Dato’ Dr Jasvinder Singh
Sisters: Datuk Dr Inderjit Kaur, Datin Paramijit Kaur
Loved ones, Nephews, Nieces, Brother In Law, Sisters In Law, Relatives and Friends
Right now I’m in a different place
And though we seem apart
I’m closer than I ever was,
I’m there inside your heart.
Wake will be held at 1, Lorong 5/10F, Off Jalan Gasing, 46000, Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Saturday 5th of October 2024 from 10am – 8pm
Cortège leaves residence 1 Lorong 5/10F Off Jalan Gasing 46000 Petaling Jaya Selangor on the Sunday 6th of October 2024 at 12pm to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL).
PATH DA BHOG
13th October 2024 Sunday, 9.00am – 12.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Followed by Ardaas & Guru ka Langgar
For further details, please contact:
Gabben Gurbakhes Singh Sodhi: 012-480 2755
Datin Paramijit Kaur: 012-488 8804
Datuk Ravinder Singh Sodhi: 017-887 2755
Dato’ Dr Joginder Singh: 012-486 8811
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 5 Oct 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here