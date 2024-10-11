First Mithi Yaad: Mata Jit Kaur (1947 – 2023), Menglembu

FIRST MITHI YAAD
In Loving Memory of
MATA JIT KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR BISHAN SINGH
18.6.1947 – 4.11.2023
Wife of Late Sardar Housin Singh
Dearly missed by:
Daughter & Son In Law: Jasveender Kaur & Dr Harjeet Singh
Son & Daughter In Law: Ameer Singh & Nithiyaanjali
Granddaughter: Dissha Harleeyn Kaur
Grandson: Veer Varshaan Singh
Son: Late Navindar Singh
And a host of relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
27 October 2024 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Please treat this as personal invitation from children and family
Jasveender Kaur 012 3055 827
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 11 Oct 2024 | Source: Family
