First Mithi Yaad: Mata Jit Kaur (1947 – 2023), Menglembu

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory of

MATA JIT KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR BISHAN SINGH

18.6.1947 – 4.11.2023

Wife of Late Sardar Housin Singh

Dearly missed by:

Daughter & Son In Law: Jasveender Kaur & Dr Harjeet Singh

Son & Daughter In Law: Ameer Singh & Nithiyaanjali

Granddaughter: Dissha Harleeyn Kaur

Grandson: Veer Varshaan Singh

Son: Late Navindar Singh

And a host of relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

27 October 2024 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Please treat this as personal invitation from children and family

Jasveender Kaur 012 3055 827

| Entry: 11 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

