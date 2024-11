Sardarni Dalbiro Kaur (1935 – 2024), Formerly Kg. Simee, Ipoh / Miri, Sarawak

SARDARNI DALBIRO KAUR

D/O LATE SARDAR SOHAN SINGH & LATE SARDARNI HARBANS KAUR

15.11.1935 – 31.10.2024

Wife of Late Sardar Tara Singh Pannu (formerly Kg. Simee, Ipoh, Perak)

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sardarni Dalbiro Kaur D/O late Sardar Sohan Singh on Thursday, 31st October 2024

She leaves behind her beloved children;

Daughters: Enderjit Kaur Pannu, Vinder Kaur Pannu, Sarjit Kaur Pannu

Sons: Late Gurmit Singh Pannu, Karam Singh Pannu, Gurcharan Singh Pannu, Harjit Singh Pannu

She will also be deeply missed by:

Daughters in Law, Sons in Law, Grandchildrens, Great Grandchildrens, Relatives & Friends

FUNERAL

Cortege leaves residence Lot 2929, Jalan Dawai 2, Jalan Pujut 4C, 98000 Miri, Sarawak on 2.11.2024 (Saturday) at 9.00am to Riam Cemetery, Q290, 98000 Miri, Sarawak

AKHAND PAATH

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (Darbar Sahib 2, Level 3)

Aarambh (begins) at 5.30pm, 15 November 2024 (Friday)

Bhog at 4pm, 17 November 2024 (Sunday)

SAHEJ PAATH DA BHOG & JODH MELA

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (Main Darbar)

17th November 2024, 5.00pm – 7.00pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

For further details, please contact:

Karam Pannu 019 884 5458

Enderjit Kaur 016 685 2495

Amreetpal Pannu 013 707 8999

| Entry: 31 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

