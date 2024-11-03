Does Sikh-Chinese Parentage Hold the Secret to Healthy Ageing?

My father, a towering Sikh from Punjab, and my mother, a disciplined and determined woman from China, brought together two distinct cultures that shaped who we are today.... Our Sikh-Chinese heritage certainly provided us with a strong foundation, but it’s the Sikh principles of balance, discipline, and service that have kept us youthful in spirit and appearance. - POLA SINGH

Pola Singh on his 75th birthday, flanked by his wife Karina and children Cheryl and Dhillon

By Pola Singh | Malaysia |

When I celebrated my 75th birthday this July, the most common remark I received was, “You don’t look your age!” It’s a compliment I hear often, and I must say, it applies not only to me but to my eight siblings and even my children. Our family—rooted in a unique blend of Sikh-Chinese parentage—seems to have unlocked the secret to ageing gracefully. But could our youthful appearance really be traced back to our mixed heritage?

My father, a towering Sikh from Punjab, and my mother, a disciplined and determined woman from China, brought together two distinct cultures that shaped who we are today. We inherited our father’s height and strength, along with our mother’s sharp mind, hard work, and resilience. This powerful combination has undoubtedly contributed to our well-being. But beyond our genes, there’s a deeper story here—one grounded in values, discipline, and the Sikh principles of balanced living.

Sikh Values and Chinese Discipline: A Lethal Combination?

It’s often said that children of mixed parentage inherit the best traits of both worlds. In my family’s case, we’ve certainly been blessed with that. Physically, we take after our father’s sturdy Sikh genes, but the discipline and determination of our Chinese mother have shaped our attitudes and approach to life. This mix, some say, is a “lethal combination”—one that seems to have slowed down the ageing process for us.

Pola (2nd from left) with (L-R) his borhter Harban, Cheryl, Dhillon and his niece Belwinder

My siblings, now in their 60s and 70s, still receive compliments on their youthful looks. My children, too—Cheryl Kaur, 46, and Dillon Singh, 44—regularly hear remarks about how young they appear. But what’s behind this? Is it just luck? Is it the magic of Sikh-Chinese blood? I like to think it’s a little of both—good genes combined with a life lived with intention, discipline, and a sense of purpose.

The Sikh Path to Healthy Living

At the core of Sikhism are values that emphasise balance in all aspects of life—physical, mental, and spiritual. We are taught to care for our bodies as temples, maintaining them with respect and discipline. This principle has been a guiding force in my life. I’ve always believed that living in moderation, taking care of one’s health, and managing stress are crucial to ageing well.

Physical activity plays a major role in my routine, and I believe it has helped me maintain both my health and my youthful appearance. For years, I’ve been an avid hiker, tackling the trails of Bukit Kiara twice a week. These hikes are more than just exercise—they’re a way to connect with nature, clear my mind, and embrace the Sikh value of mindfulness. Staying active is essential, not just for physical fitness but for mental clarity and emotional well-being.

The importance of balance doesn’t stop with exercise. In Sikhism, we are encouraged to live a life of self-discipline, which extends to how we eat, sleep, and manage our emotions. I follow a simple but effective rule: a balanced diet, intermittent fasting, and consistent sleep. This, I believe, has helped me maintain my energy and vitality.

Letting Go of Emotional Baggage

Healthy ageing isn’t just about physical habits; it’s also about managing the stresses of life. In Sikh culture, we are taught to let go of negative emotions like ego, anger, and jealousy. Holding onto these emotions only weighs us down, causing unnecessary stress that accelerates ageing.

The Tara siblings

I’ve learned that part of ageing gracefully is learning to forgive, forget, and let go. Emotional baggage—whether it’s pride, resentment, or grudges—can be a heavy burden. Letting go not only brings inner peace but also improves our mental and physical health. In fact, studies show that stress is one of the leading causes of premature ageing, so by managing it, we can better control how we age.

Family, Faith, and Healthy Ageing

In my family, the concept of community and connection has been a key part of our well-being. Sikhs place a strong emphasis on family and the value of Sangat, or fellowship. My siblings and I regularly come together for trips to places like Frasers Hill, Cameron Highlands or to our hometown Melaka and these moments of connection keep us grounded and fulfilled. There is a sense of joy and bonding in these gatherings, which I believe adds to the vitality we all seem to carry.

The Real Secret: A Life of Balance and Gratitude

So, what’s the secret to ageing well? I believe it’s a combination of genes, values, and choices. Our Sikh-Chinese heritage certainly provided us with a strong foundation, but it’s the Sikh principles of balance, discipline, and service that have kept us youthful in spirit and appearance. By feeling blessed and embracing these values while living a life of gratitude and contentment, we can all unlock the secret to healthy ageing.

Ageing gracefully is less about defying time – it’s about living well. It’s about adding life to your years, not just years to your life. I hope this article inspires you to invest in your health today. Remember, “health is wealth,” and it’s never too late to start making changes that will allow you to live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

