Sardarni Jagdev Kaur Sandhu (1959 – 2024), Taman Alam Jaya, Cheras

SARDARNI JAGDEV KAUR SANDHU

26.1.1959 – 5.11.2024

Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2024 at 1.46 am

Parents: Late Sardar Master Fateh Singh & Late Sardarni Pritam Kaur

Parents In Law: Late Sardar Manga! Singh & Late Sardarni Balwant Kaur

Deeply Missed By:

Husband: Sardar Mejar Singh Lehl

Children & Spouse

Delvin Kaur

Jasmeet Singh

Manmeet Singh & Balvin Kaur

Grandson: Pryantaj Singh

LAST RESPECT

Residence: No. 15, Jalan Alam Jaya 12, Taman Alam Jaya, 43200 Cheras, Selangor

SASKAR (CREMATION)

6th November 2024 (Wednesday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

Last respect: 10 am onwards

Cremation / Saskar: 12pm

Mejar 012 311 3190

Delvin 019 682 5516

Jasmeet 010 553 7736

Manmeet 011 1627 7762

Avtar 012 350 3293

