Guru Nanak 555: Putrajaya emerge champs at Shah Alam hockey

One of the teams taking part in the Shah Alam gurdwara hockey tournament in conjunction with the 555th birthday of Guru Nanak

Team Putrajaya emerged as champions for the open category at the Shah Alam gurdwara hockey tournament held in conjunction with the 555th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birthday.

Jinjang emerged as the winners of the U18 category while Seremban topped the U12 grouping.

The tournament, organised today (Nov 9) by the Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam, also honoured the late Dr Jasbir Singh, an active Sikh activist and a former president fo the gurdwara’s committee, who passed away in August.

“It was a carnival,” Charanjit Singh, one of the oganising team member, told Asia Samachar.

Seventeen teams took part in the one-day tournament, including from They Penang, Kampung Pandan, Buntong, Jinjang and Shah Alam.

The runners-up were Mainduab for open, Setia city for U18 and Klang for U12.

