Sardarni Gurbchan Kaur (1951 – 2024), Buntong, Perak

SARDARNI GURBCHAN KAUR D/O KARTAR SINGH
4.7.1951 – 10.11.2024
Buntong, Perak
A devoted wife and mother in our life. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.
Husband: Sardar Piara Singh
Children / Spouses:
Rishvinder Singh / Amrit Kaur
Dr. Sarvinder Singh
Rameetpal Singh / Eileen Kaur
Grandchildren: Raftaar Singh, Reyaansh Singh
FUNERAL: 11 Nov 2024 (Monday)
Cortège leaves from No. 80F, Persiaran Sg Pari 27, Buntong Dua, 30100, Ipoh
12noon: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Ipoh beside Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Railway, Regat Tun Perak, Ipoh, Perak
23 November 2024 (Saturday), from 10am – 12pm
Rishvinder Singh 016 903 0371
Dr Sarvinder Singh 013 505 0077
| Entry: 10 Nov 2024 | Source: Family
