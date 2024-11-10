Sardarni Gurbchan Kaur (1951 – 2024), Buntong, Perak

SARDARNI GURBCHAN KAUR D/O KARTAR SINGH

4.7.1951 – 10.11.2024

Buntong, Perak

A devoted wife and mother in our life. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.

Husband: Sardar Piara Singh

Children / Spouses:

Rishvinder Singh / Amrit Kaur

Dr. Sarvinder Singh

Rameetpal Singh / Eileen Kaur

Grandchildren: Raftaar Singh, Reyaansh Singh

FUNERAL: 11 Nov 2024 (Monday)

Cortège leaves from No. 80F, Persiaran Sg Pari 27, Buntong Dua, 30100, Ipoh

12noon: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Ipoh beside Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Railway, Regat Tun Perak, Ipoh, Perak

23 November 2024 (Saturday), from 10am – 12pm

Rishvinder Singh 016 903 0371

Dr Sarvinder Singh 013 505 0077

| Entry: 10 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

