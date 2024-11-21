Teluk Intan girl wins ‘junior nobel prize’ for engineering

Balvinder Kaur Dhillon, a MEng Biomedical Engineering student at Queen Mary University of London, wins a title at the Global Undergraduate Awards 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Balvinder Kaur Dhillon, a fourth year Biomedical Engineering student at Queen Mary University of London, has won the Global Winner Award for Engineering at the Global Undergraduate Awards.

Nicknamed the ’Junior Nobel Prize’, the event is badged as the world’s leading academic awards programme which recognises top undergraduate work.

The winner is selected from anonymous worldwide submissions by a panel of expert judges. There were over 2,300 submissions from 48 countries this year.

Balvinder’s research from her third-year project on ‘Developing Bioresorbable Drug-Eluting Stents with Organ-On-A-Chip Validation’, supervised by Professor Thomas Iskratsch, was the winning entry in the Engineering category.

Balvinder pursued her secondary schooling in Teluk Intan, Perak, and completed her A levels at Kolej Yayasan UEM, before pursuing the degree in Britain.

Her father Jughdev Singh Dhillon is a group production manager with a plantation company while her mother Gulbant Kaur Sidhu is a school teacher.

