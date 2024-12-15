Buntong gurdwara undertakes RM2m renovation, appeals for support

A recent ariel view of Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, the Ipoh gurdwara first built in 1968

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong (GSB), one of the Kinta Valley gurdwaras in the Malaysian state of Perak, has started major renovations for its building which was built close to six decades ago.

The renovation will be carried out in three phases, with phase one including work on the Darbar Sahib, roof, female toilets and safety equipments.

“Our aim is to have a fully refurbished Gurdwara Sahib equipped with some modern facilities. The management committee requests you to be part of this meaningful project,” GSB secretary Jasbir Singh Nannuan told Asia Samachar.

“The roof is also not in a good condition,” added Jasbir on the gurdwara building which built in the 1968.

Buntong gurdwara phase one renovation underway (December 20254)

PROJECT DETAILS

Phase 1 (Sept 2024 – Feb 2025)

✓ Darbar Sahib

✓ Palki Sahib

✓ Nishan Sahib Area

✓ 2nd Darbar & Sachkhand

✓ Roof of the Darbar Sahib

✓ Building painting

✓ Female Toilets

✓ GianiJi Room

✓ Visitors Rooms

✓ Entrance of Gurdwara

✓ Safety Equipment’s

Phase 2 (2025)

✓ Langgar Hall

✓ Cooking Area

✓ Storage Area

✓ Dish washing area

✓ Male Toilets

✓ OKU Facilities

Phase 3 (2025)

✓ Parking Area

✓ Surrounding area

For inquiries, contact Jasbir Singh Nannuan at +6016-5666796 or email at gsbuntong1058@gmail.com.

