Sibu gurdwara roof catches fire, building sealed

Fire at Gurdwara Sahib Sibu, Sarawak, on Dec 14, 2024

The Sibu gurdwara builiding was partially damaged, especially its roof, in a fire yesterday (Dec 14).

The 104-year-old gurdwara in Sarawak, rebuilt in the 1960s, has been sealed off temporarily, with its electricity supply disconnected.

“The roof has been badly damaged. The water must also have damaged the wooden flooring. We are waiting for the insurance adjuster to finish their investigation,” Jagjiwan Singh, the gurdwara caretaker and a local resident, told Asia Samachar.

No one was injured in the incident.

The gurdwara hosted an Anand Karaj (Sikh wedding) on Dec 7 and they had a Akhand Path (the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, usually over three days) in October.

