Rupee hits record low against US dollar

By Asia Samachar | India |

The Indian rupee weakened to its lifetime low against the US dollar (USD) on Tuesday, hurt by concerns about a widening trade deficit and likely outflows from local equities, although intervention by the central bank capped losses.

The rupee hit a low of 84.93 against the U.S. dollar, before closing at 84.8950, down 0.04% on the day, reported Reuters.

The rupee closed at 19.0145 against the Malaysian ringgit (RM) and 62.8667 against the Singapore dollar (SGD).

For the last one-year, the RM-Rupee traded 17.2655 to 20.3126. In the last decade it traded between 14.4914 and 20.3126, with the lowest point taking place in April 2017 and high point in September 2024.

The Rupee traded between 61.1855 and 65.378 against SGD in the last one year. For the last 10 years, it hit the lowest of 45.0739 in March 2025 and the high of 65.378 in September 2024.

