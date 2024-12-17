Special Branch officer Gurcharan Singh gets promotion

Gurcharan Singh gets his SAC pin from IGP Razarudin Husain at Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 16, 2024 – Photo: PDRM Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurcharan Singh Udham Singh has been promoted to the rank of Senior Asisstant Commissioner (SAC) from Assistant Commissioner (ACP), making him the second Sikh police officer holding the rank of SAC.

He has been appointed as the Assistant Director E9 of the Bukit Aman Special Branch, commonly called the SB.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain pinned the new rank on Gurcharan and other officers at the police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Dec 16)

Bukit Aman is usually refered to the headquarters of the Royal Malaysia Police or Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM).

On its part, the SB collects intelligence on internal and external threats to the country, including subversive, extremist, and sabotage activities. They also gather intelligence on opposition politicians, non-government organisations (NGOs) and activists. It is currently led by Commissioner Mohd Khalid Ismail.

In October, Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh, who was earlier promoted to the rank SAC, took over as the Kuala Lumpur police contingent head of crime prevention and community safety department.

Sikhs have a long cherished tradition of serving the Malaysian police force. In 2016, Amar Singh made history for the Sikh community in Malaysia when he was appointed as the chief police officer (CPO) of Kuala Lumpur, with the rank of commissioner, the highest rank attained by a Sikh police officer in Malaysia. In fact, Amar even held the distinction of being the highest ranking Sikh police officer in Asia, ex-India.

When he retired in 2018, he brought to a close a three-generation run spanning over 90 years in the police force.

Santokh Singh was the last Sikh to be appointed as a state police chief when he was made Selangor CPO with the rank of SAC 1.

Among The Officers: SAC Gurcharan Singh at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 16, 2024 – Photo: PDRM Facebook

RELATED STORY:

‘We don’t work. We serve’, says Sikh top cop on retirement (Asia Samachar, 5 Dec 2018)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here