Singapore envoy goes ballistic over ‘tasteless’ chai in Gurgoan

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on chai in Gurgaon, India

By Asia Samachar | India |

“The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. Rs 169 with tax.”

That was the entry by the Singapore high commissioner to India on Saturday (Dec 14). Yes, chaa or chai – take your pick -0 is serious business!

The entry on X came with two photos: an earthen cup or kulhad and the interior of a coffee outlet that he did not name.

Later in the same day, he made a second entry: “The true beauty of India lies in her people. I am overwhelmed by the torrent of invitations to have a cup of the best homemade #chai. I humbly thank you all.”

Looks like Wong has been won over by the overhelming chai invitations so far. All may just end well with some nice cups of chai.

RELATED STORY:

The career diplomat (Asia Samachar, 25 Dec 2017)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here