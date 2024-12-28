Sardar Manmoon Singh Bhullar (Dalo) (1947 – 2024), Papan, Pusing

SARDAR MANMOON SINGH BHULLAR (DALO) S/O LATE AMAR SINGH

(Papan, Pusing)

11.12.1947 – 27.12.2024

It’s with deep sorrow that we inform the passing of Sardar Manmoon Singh on Friday, 27 December 2024, leaving behind beloved wife Madam Amarjit Kaur, sons Terlochen Singh, Serlochen Singh, Belochen Singh & Gobinder Singh, Daughters-in-law, Brothers, Sister and Grandchildren.

FINAL RITES

28 Dec 2024 (Saturday)

11.30am: Leaving from residence at No 69, Jalan 10/4, Taman Rawang Perdana 2, Rawang

12.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Serendah Crematorium, Selangor

PATH DA BHOG

5th Jan 2025 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar, Serendah, Selangor

from 9.30am – 12pm followed by Guru ka Langgar

Terlochen @ Jojo (son) 011 – 2617 8009

Sheila (daughter-in-law) 012 – 891 0029

Karanveer @ KV (grandson) 016 211 1997

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 28 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here