Sardar Manmoon Singh Bhullar (Dalo) (1947 – 2024), Papan, Pusing

SARDAR MANMOON SINGH BHULLAR (DALO) S/O LATE AMAR SINGH
(Papan, Pusing)
11.12.1947 – 27.12.2024
It’s with deep sorrow that we inform the passing of Sardar Manmoon Singh on Friday, 27 December 2024, leaving behind beloved wife Madam Amarjit Kaur, sons Terlochen Singh, Serlochen Singh, Belochen Singh & Gobinder Singh, Daughters-in-law, Brothers, Sister and Grandchildren.
FINAL RITES
28 Dec 2024 (Saturday)
11.30am: Leaving from residence at No 69, Jalan 10/4, Taman Rawang Perdana 2, Rawang
12.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Serendah Crematorium, Selangor
PATH DA BHOG
5th Jan 2025 (Sunday)
Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar, Serendah, Selangor
from 9.30am – 12pm followed by Guru ka Langgar
Terlochen @ Jojo (son) 011 – 2617 8009
Sheila (daughter-in-law) 012 – 891 0029
Karanveer @ KV (grandson) 016 211 1997
