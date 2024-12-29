Sikhs mourn Manmohan Singh with mixed emotions

While his leadership was celebrated for fostering economic growth and stability, it also faced criticism, particularly on issues of justice for Sikhs and Punjab.

Along with many others in India and across the word, Sikhs too mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, but do so with mixed emotions. His small physique and softly spoken manner called to mind the words of Mahatma Gandhi who said, “In a gentle way, you can shake the world,” for beneath this unassuming, softy spoken exterior lay an inner strength and a giant intellect that reshaped India’s destiny.

A visionary economist, statesman, and scholar, Dr Singh passed away on 26 December 2024 at the age of 92. Born in Gah, West Punjab (now in Pakistan), his life story was one of humble beginnings transformed by an unyielding pursuit of excellence.

Dr. Singh’s intellectual journey was extraordinary. He completed his early education in Punjab before earning a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1952. His academic brilliance took him to the University of Cambridge, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957. Dr. Singh further honed his expertise at the University of Oxford, obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil) in Economics in 1962 with a thesis on India’s export competitiveness. This solid academic foundation cemented his reputation as a brilliant economist and thinker.

Before entering the political arena, Dr. Singh held several prestigious roles. He taught at Panjab University and the Delhi School of Economics, shaping young minds with his scholarly insights. His foray into public service began with a stint at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 1966. Later, he returned to India and served in various capacities, including Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982–1985), and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (1985–1987).

Dr. Singh’s transformative role came in 1991 when he was appointed India’s Finance Minister during a period of severe economic crisis. With a calm demeanor and incisive intellect, he spearheaded bold reforms that liberalized India’s economy, setting the stage for its emergence as a global powerhouse. His work during this period earned him widespread respect as the chief architect of India’s economic liberalization.

In 2004, Dr. Singh became India’s 13th Prime Minister, serving two consecutive terms until 2014. As the first Sikh to hold this esteemed position, he became a symbol of representation for the Sikh community and brought dignity and grace to the office.

While his leadership was celebrated for fostering economic growth and stability, it also faced criticism, particularly on issues of justice for Sikhs and Punjab. As Finance Minister in 1993, he made controversial remarks denying human rights abuses against Sikhs. Moreover, as PM, his decision to appoint individuals implicated in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, such as Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, and Sajjan Kumar, to prominent positions further deepened resentment. Though in 2005 he formally apologized for the 1984 Sikh genocide, many viewed his efforts as insufficient, lacking the tangible pursuit of justice through trials, convictions, and reparations. And his silence on issues like the 2004 turban ban in France and plight of Punjab, including water disputes and farmer grievances, amplified criticism.

The British political Enoch Powell famously said that “all political careers end in failure”. However, while being the humble person he was, Dr Singh would be the first to admit his own failings, he leaves behind a legacy that is as complex as it is monumental. His widely recognised legacy fly both left and right wing commentators was to reshaped India from a third world to a first world economy. And unlike most India politicians who are sooner or later embroiled in corruption, he brought quiet dignity to the highest office in the land.

For some of his critics, his tenure was marked by difficult compromises and unfulfilled hopes, particularly for the Sikh community. For those who mourn him, his life serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal integrity, political constraints, and the weight of history. Ultimately, history will be the judge but one can hope that his passing will inspire future generations to embrace the courage needed to right historical wrongs.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

