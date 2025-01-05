New leadership at Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund

MSEAF TEAM FOR 2024-26 (L-R): Amritpal Singh, Parpur Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Sharonjit Kaur, Manraj Singh Sandhu, Mahinder Singh Gill, Amar Singh, Harnil Singh Randhawa, Sangeta Kaur, Pranjit Kaur and Sukhdav Singh.

The Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF), an outfit set-up before Malaya gained its independence and which has ramped up its funding activities in the recent past, has unveiled a new leadership.

At its Annual General Meeting on Dec 9, 2024, MSEAF has elected Manraj Singh as its new chairman and Mahinder Singh Gill as the vice chairman, for the next two years (2024-26).

Manraj, a 40-year-old founder and director of an IT-based company, was the vice chair in the outgoing committee and takes over from Amarjit Singh Deo.

The others elected were Sharonjit Kaur (secretary), Sukhpal Singh (assistant secretary), Amar Singh (treasurer), Harnil Singh Randhawa (assistant treasurer) and Parpur Singh, Sukhdav Singh and Amritpal Singh (committee members). Its aministrative executives are Sangeta Kaur and Pranjit Kaur.

“MSEAF extends its deepest gratitude to the outgoing committee members for their invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment over the years. Their dedication has paved the way for this new chapter of growth and innovation.

“This leadership team brings fresh perspectives and a passionate drive to make education accessible to more individuals, ensuring no one is left behind. The team is committed to inspiring positive change and supporting the Sikh community and beyond,” MSEAF said in a note sent to Asia Samachar.

MSEAF provides interest-free loans of up to RM50,000 to Sikh students pursuing degrees and RM30,000 for diploma studies.

Since 1990, the fund has given close to RM3 million to about 200 students. As at October 2024, it approved a new sum of RM650,000 to 15 students, RM130,000 to five students in 2023 and RM183,000 to nine students in 2022.

The fund, set up in 1951, is in the midst of raising at least RM5 million to boost its coffers. Donors can claim tax deductions on their annual tax returns based on the amount donated to MSEAF as the fund has been recognised by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) as a qualifying institution for tax exemptions. See here.

For more information on its programs, initiatives, or how you can contribute to MSEAF’s efforts, visit its website or call its main line at 019 409 1918.

MSEAF TEAM FOR 2024-26

• Chairman: Manraj Singh Sandhu

• Vice Chairman: Mahinder Singh Gill

• Secretary: Sharonjit Kaur

• Assistant Secretary: Sukhpal Singh

• Treasurer: Amar Singh

• Assistant Treasurer: Harnil Singh Randhawa

Committee Members:

• Parpur Singh

• Sukhdav Singh

• Amritpal Singh

Administrative Executives:

• Sangeta Kaur

• Pranjit Kaur

