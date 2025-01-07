Sardani Harcharan Kour (1937 – 2025), Subang Jaya

SARDANI HARCHARAN KOUR D/O PRITAM SINGH

1.8.1937 – 7.1.2025

Darling Wife, Loving Mother and A Doting Grandmother & Great Grandmother.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Sardani Harcharon Kour, wife of Sardar Karpal Singh (ex-Immigration, Penang), who was called to her heavenly abode on January 7, 2025

Dearly missed by

Husband: Karpal Singh s/o Teja Singh (ex-Penang)

Daughter / Spouse:

Rajinder Kaur / Sokdev Singh @ Daljit Singh Bhullar (Auckland, NZ)

Surinder Kaur / Manjit Singh Sidhu (Semenyih)

Dinesh Kaur (Puchong)

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Ashvindev Singh Bhullar / Phalvinbir Kaur

Manvinder Kaur Sidhu

Great Grandson: Nirvaan Singh Bhullar

Fur baby: Bebo Kaur

Caregiver: Inoka Kumari, Lucille

and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her loss.

Last respects can be paid on January 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

Visitation: 2.00 pm onwards

Saskaar (Cremation): 3.30pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall

(Address: Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Lok Yew, Pudu, 55200, Kuala Lumpur)

Paath Da Bhog (Antim Ardas): January 12, 2025 (Sunday) from 10am till 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

The family wishes to thank everyone near and afar, for their support & condolences throughout their bereavement.

Contact: Manjit Singh: 011-2678 5698 / Surinder Kaur: 012-6542333 / Dinesh Kaur: 012-6918584

O Nanak! All of us come to this world when sent by the Divine, and depart from the world when called back by Him.

Guru Angad Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib, 1239

| Entry: 7 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

