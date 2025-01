First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Darshan Singh, PPN, PJK (1940-2024)

MITHI YAAD SAHEJ PAATH DA BHOG

In Loving Memory of

LATE SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH, PPN, PJK

S/O LATE SARDAR JAK SINGH & LATE SARDARNI NAM KAUR

(10.7.1940 – 28.2.2024)

Ex Pos Malaysia, Ipoh, Perak

Ex Manager, Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, KL

On SUNDAY, 2nd FEBRUARY, 2025

at GURDWARA SAHIB PETALING JAYA

FROM 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, Mata Ranjit Kaur (former Gianenji of G.S. Titiwangsa), his family, and a host of relatives and friends.

Please join us for Kirtan, Sehaj Paath da Bhog & Ardaas followed by Guru ka Langgar

For further information, please contact

017-4418007 (Gurmukh)

013-3811104 (Harbindar)

016-9272320 (Sukhbeer)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 23 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here