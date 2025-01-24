Sarjeet Singh (1956 – 2025), High Street, KL

SARJEET SINGH

Son of Late Gurbakhash Singh & Late Minder Kaur

LAST RITES

Sunday, 26 Jan 2025 (10am – 12pm)

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium

AKAND PATH

30 Jan – 1 Feb (Thursday – Saturday)

PATH DA BHOG

1 Feb (Saturday), 9.30am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street), KL

Leaving Behind

Gurmeet Kaur (Wife)

Arwinjit Singh & Jasvindar Kaur

Simranjit Kaur & Saranpaal Singh

Grandchildren, Siblings & Family Members

Kuldip 016 288 4050

Arwin 010 231 2008

