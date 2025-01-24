Sarjeet Singh (1956 – 2025), High Street, KL

SARJEET SINGH
Son of Late Gurbakhash Singh & Late Minder Kaur
LAST RITES
Sunday, 26 Jan 2025 (10am – 12pm)
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium
AKAND PATH
30 Jan – 1 Feb (Thursday – Saturday)
PATH DA BHOG
1 Feb (Saturday), 9.30am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street), KL
Leaving Behind
Gurmeet Kaur (Wife)
Arwinjit Singh & Jasvindar Kaur
Simranjit Kaur & Saranpaal Singh
Grandchildren, Siblings & Family Members
Kuldip 016 288 4050
Arwin 010 231 2008
