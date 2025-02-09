By Jagmohan Singh | World Sikh News |
Bhartiya Janata Party leader, holier-than-thou party loyalist, known to toe only the party line, even if it means sacrificing Sikh community interests—Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, turncoat leaders Tarwinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura, and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, alongwith third-time winner Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and son of a former Congress leader – Pundardeep Singh Sawhney – from Chandni Chowk, representing the Aam Aadmi Party are the new Sikh faces in the 2025 Delhi Assembly. Their victories symbolize Sikh political engagement in the capital, but they also bring a set of expectations from the community that extend beyond party lines.
A Historic Political Engagement
This election witnessed an unprecedented level of Sikh electoral participation, with strong backing from DSGMC leaders. This proactive involvement, while leading to electoral success, has also sparked debates about the extent to which Sikh institutions should engage in mainstream politics. Historically, there has been resistance to the DSGMC’s role in elections, but the results suggest that this participation may be here to stay.
However, while Sikh voters have enabled these victories, an important question lingers: Will these elected representatives advocate for Sikh issues beyond their general constituency responsibilities? Sikh concerns, ranging from Gurdwara governance to the pending DSGMC elections, remain unresolved.
The entanglement of BJP and AAP in a long-standing power struggle in Delhi, particularly between the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, has already delayed the DSGMC elections. With the BJP at the helm, at the Centre and in Delhi, the community is watching closely to see if the DSGMC elections will be conducted fairly and transparently.
