The Sikh com­mu­nity in Delhi has made a sig­nif­i­cant mark in the re­cently con­cluded Vid­han Sabha elec­tions, se­cur­ing five out of the 70 As­sem­bly seats. This marks a note­wor­thy mo­ment in the city’s po­lit­i­cal land­scape, as Sikh can­di­dates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been elected. While Sikhs have his­tor­i­cally held min­is­te­r­ial po­si­tions in Delhi, this elec­tion stands out due to the ac­tive par­tic­i­pa­tion of the Delhi Sikh Gur­d­wara Man­age­ment Com­mit­tee (DS­GMC) lead­er­ship, which played a cru­cial role in mo­bi­liz­ing the elec­torate. WSN ed­i­tor Jag­mo­han Singh takes stock and hopes that Sikh in­ter­ests will be served.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa shares a photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Facebook in February 2025 after winning the Delhi elections

By Jag­mo­han Singh | World Sikh News |

Bhar­tiya Janata Party leader, holier-than-thou party loy­al­ist, known to toe only the party line, even if it means sac­ri­fic­ing Sikh com­mu­nity in­ter­ests—Man­jin­der Singh Sirsa from Ra­jouri Gar­den, turn­coat lead­ers Tar­winder Singh Mar­wah from Jang­pura, and Arvin­der Singh Lovely from Gandhi Na­gar, along­with third-time win­ner Jar­nail Singh from Tilak Na­gar and son of a for­mer Con­gress leader – Pun­dard­eep Singh Sawh­ney – from Chandni Chowk, rep­re­sent­ing the Aam Aadmi Party are the new Sikh faces in the 2025 Delhi As­sem­bly. Their vic­to­ries sym­bol­ize Sikh po­lit­i­cal en­gage­ment in the cap­i­tal, but they also bring a set of ex­pec­ta­tions from the com­mu­nity that ex­tend be­yond party lines.

A His­toric Po­lit­i­cal En­gage­ment

This elec­tion wit­nessed an un­prece­dented level of Sikh elec­toral par­tic­i­pa­tion, with strong back­ing from DS­GMC lead­ers. This proac­tive in­volve­ment, while lead­ing to elec­toral suc­cess, has also sparked de­bates about the ex­tent to which Sikh in­sti­tu­tions should en­gage in main­stream pol­i­tics. His­tor­i­cally, there has been re­sis­tance to the DS­GM­C’s role in elec­tions, but the re­sults sug­gest that this par­tic­i­pa­tion may be here to stay.

How­ever, while Sikh vot­ers have en­abled these vic­to­ries, an im­por­tant ques­tion lingers: Will these elected rep­re­sen­ta­tives ad­vo­cate for Sikh is­sues be­yond their gen­eral con­stituency re­spon­si­bil­i­ties? Sikh con­cerns, rang­ing from Gur­d­wara gov­er­nance to the pend­ing DS­GMC elec­tions, re­main un­re­solved.

The en­tan­gle­ment of BJP and AAP in a long-stand­ing power strug­gle in Delhi, par­tic­u­larly be­tween the Chief Min­is­ter and the Lieu­tenant Gov­er­nor, has al­ready de­layed the DS­GMC elec­tions. With the BJP at the helm, at the Cen­tre and in Delhi, the com­mu­nity is watch­ing closely to see if the DS­GMC elec­tions will be con­ducted fairly and trans­par­ently.

Read the full article here.

RELATED STORY:

Aam Aadmi Party shun Sikh candidates for Delhi (Asia Samachar, 15 Jan 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here