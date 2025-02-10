Mata Isoo Kaur (1930 – 2025), Malim Nawar

MATA ISOO KAUR D/O LATE JAGA SINGH

(1930 – 2025)

Husband: Late Ban Singh

Mata Isoo Kaur Ji passed away peacefully on 10 February 2025.

A departure so sad…..no amount of tears could fill in…

Sadly missed by:-

Children / Spouses:

Shukdave Singh (retired Army) & Jeswant Kaur

Sarjit Kaur & Satwant Singh

Veer Singh & Charanjit Kaur (Pink Rose)

Taranjit Kaur & Late Gurdeep Singh

Goradial Singh (PKNP Ipoh)

And her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

SASKAAR / CREMATION

11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday)

12.00pm: Cortège departs from residence at No 49, Indian Camp, 31700 Malim Nawar, Perak

12.15pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar, Perak

21 Feb (Friday) starting at 9am to 23 Feb (Sunday)

Path da Bhog at 12pm, 23 Feb (Sunday)

Contact:

Son – Goradial Singh (019 – 559 9688)

Son – Shukdave Singh (010 – 892 1007

Son – Veer Singh (016 – 416 4688)

Daughter – Sarjit Kaur (016 – 512 3227)

Daughter – Taranjit Kaur (018 – 959 7653)

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION

