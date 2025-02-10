Mata Isoo Kaur (1930 – 2025), Malim Nawar

MATA ISOO KAUR D/O LATE JAGA SINGH
(1930 – 2025)
Husband: Late Ban Singh
Mata Isoo Kaur Ji passed away peacefully on 10 February 2025.
A departure so sad…..no amount of tears could fill in…
Sadly missed by:-
Children / Spouses:
Shukdave Singh (retired Army) & Jeswant Kaur
Sarjit Kaur & Satwant Singh
Veer Singh & Charanjit Kaur (Pink Rose)
Taranjit Kaur & Late Gurdeep Singh
Goradial Singh (PKNP Ipoh)
And her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
SASKAAR / CREMATION
11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday)
12.00pm: Cortège departs from residence at No 49, Indian Camp, 31700 Malim Nawar, Perak
12.15pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak
AKHAND PATH
Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar, Perak
21 Feb (Friday) starting at 9am to 23 Feb (Sunday)
Path da Bhog at 12pm, 23 Feb (Sunday)
Contact:
Son – Goradial Singh (019 – 559 9688)
Son – Shukdave Singh (010 – 892 1007
Son – Veer Singh (016 – 416 4688)
Daughter – Sarjit Kaur (016 – 512 3227)
Daughter – Taranjit Kaur (018 – 959 7653)
PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION
| Entry: 10 Feb 2025 | Source: Family
