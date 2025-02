Kaldip Singh Gurnam Singh (1963 – 2025), Menglembu, Ipoh

Kaldip Singh s/o Late Gurnam Singh & Late Sarjit Kaur

(Menglembu, Ipoh)

In loving memory of our beloved Dad and Doting Grandfather

Wife: Dalip Kaur @ Gageh D/O Banta Singh (Kg Sikh, Tg Tualang, Ipoh)

Children:

Suviender Kaur

Late Santokh Singh

Pritam Singh

Vinod Singh

Satveer Kaur @ Revathi

Sukhveer Kaur

Grandchildren:

Pavanjit Singh Deol

Melvinderjit Singh Deol

Haaarzaraveer

Saira Jasveer Kaur

SAHEJ PATH DA PHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh

23rd February 2025 (Sunday)

10:00am – 12:00 noon

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact :

Suviender – 012 270 8481

Melvin – 012 776 4002

Sukhveer – 016 215 5537

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here