Sardar Mevinjeet Singh (1988 – 2025), Ex – RMAF

Sardar Mevinjeet Singh s/o Dharamjeet Singh

Ex – RMAF

23.1.1988 – 4.3.2025

It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mevinjeet Singh s/o Dharamjeet Singh, who has returned to his heavenly abode on 4th March 2025, leaving behind beloved wife, children, parents, family and friends.

Wife: Parvinder Kaur d/o Yit Singh

Children: Simrenjeet Kaur, Simretjeet Kaur

Parents: Dharamjeet Singh & Jasbir Kaur

Sibling: Teranjeet Kaur

LAST RITES

5th March 2025, Wednesday

2pm: Cortège leaves from

No 13, Laluan Pinggiran Saujana 8, Taman Saujana Indah, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Papan Memorial Park, Perak

PATH DA BHOG

15th of March 2025, Saturday

Gurdwara Sahib Changkat Batu Gajah

9am – 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Paath

10.30am -11.45am: Kirtan & Katha

11.45am: Paath da Bhog

Dharamjeet Singh 017 583 1027 | Parvin Kaur 0111 537 8814

Entry: 4 March 2025

