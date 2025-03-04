Sardar Mevinjeet Singh (1988 – 2025), Ex – RMAF

Sardar Mevinjeet Singh s/o Dharamjeet Singh
Ex – RMAF
23.1.1988 – 4.3.2025
It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mevinjeet Singh s/o Dharamjeet Singh, who has returned to his heavenly abode on 4th March 2025, leaving behind beloved wife, children, parents, family and friends.
Wife: Parvinder Kaur d/o Yit Singh
Children: Simrenjeet Kaur, Simretjeet Kaur
Parents: Dharamjeet Singh & Jasbir Kaur
Sibling: Teranjeet Kaur
LAST RITES
5th March 2025, Wednesday
2pm: Cortège leaves from
No 13, Laluan Pinggiran Saujana 8, Taman Saujana Indah, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Papan Memorial Park, Perak
PATH DA BHOG
15th of March 2025, Saturday
Gurdwara Sahib Changkat Batu Gajah
9am – 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Paath
10.30am -11.45am: Kirtan & Katha
11.45am: Paath da Bhog
Dharamjeet Singh 017 583 1027 | Parvin Kaur 0111 537 8814
