Sardar Darshan Singh Randhawa (Butterworth)

ANTIM ARDAAS & JODH MELA
Sardar Darshan Singh Randhawa
s/o Late Giani Harnam Singh Randhawa & Late Mata Jogendar Kaur
(Butterworth)
With profound grief & sadness we mourn the loss of our beloved husband, father & brother. Passed away peacefully on 1st April 2025.
Your love and spirit will be forever engraved in our hearts.
He will be sorely missed and loved dearly.
May his good deeds and kind soul be rewarded by Waheguru ji.
A beloved Husband to
Narinder Kaur
A loving & caring Father to
Samarjit Singh
Parents In Law
Sardar Peara Singh & Mata Sarjit Kaur @ Darshan Kaur (Johor Bahru)
Siblings / Spouse
Gurmit Kaur (London)
Avtar Singh & Sarbjit Kaur
Harbans Kaur
Kuldip Singh & Harvinder Kaur
Harcharanjit Singh (London)
Brother In Law / Spouse
Harjit Singh & Ragwant Kaur
Nephews & Nieces
ANTIM ARDAAS & JODH MELA
Tuesday, 15th April 2025
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
6.00p.m. — 8.00p.m.
followed by Guru Ka Langgar
For further details please contact:- Kuldip : +6012 – 297 4136
