Sardar Darshan Singh Randhawa (Butterworth)

ANTIM ARDAAS & JODH MELA

Sardar Darshan Singh Randhawa

s/o Late Giani Harnam Singh Randhawa & Late Mata Jogendar Kaur

(Butterworth)

With profound grief & sadness we mourn the loss of our beloved husband, father & brother. Passed away peacefully on 1st April 2025.

Your love and spirit will be forever engraved in our hearts.

He will be sorely missed and loved dearly.

May his good deeds and kind soul be rewarded by Waheguru ji.

A beloved Husband to

Narinder Kaur

A loving & caring Father to

Samarjit Singh

Parents In Law

Sardar Peara Singh & Mata Sarjit Kaur @ Darshan Kaur (Johor Bahru)

Siblings / Spouse

Gurmit Kaur (London)

Avtar Singh & Sarbjit Kaur

Harbans Kaur

Kuldip Singh & Harvinder Kaur

Harcharanjit Singh (London)

Brother In Law / Spouse

Harjit Singh & Ragwant Kaur

Nephews & Nieces

Tuesday, 15th April 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

6.00p.m. — 8.00p.m.

followed by Guru Ka Langgar

For further details please contact:- Kuldip : +6012 – 297 4136

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.