Amar Kaur (1949-2025), Petaling Jaya

AMAR KAUR D/O LATE INDRA SINGH

(Wife of Late Pram Singh s/o Jit Singh)

(1949-2025)

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Village: Bhurare, Ropar

With deep sorrow, we share the news of the peaceful passing of our beloved Mata Amar Kaur, on 1st April 2025.

A loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend who will be deeply missed by all. Leaving behind beloved,

Children / Spouses:

Mr Kalwant Singh / Mdm Sarbjit Kaur

Late Mr Hardial Singh

Mdm Kalwant Kaur / Mr Dalmindar Singh

Mdm Sawaran Kaur / Mr Kulwant Singh

Mr Sawaran Singh / Mdm Sangeet Kaur

Mr Pritam Singh / Mdm Thilaga

LAST RITES

Saturday, 5th April 2025

2.30pm: Cortège leaves from the residence

4:30pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

SUKHMANI SAHIB PATH

Wednesday, 16th April, 2pm-4pm

Will be held at residence at No 12, Lorong 4/49b, Seksyen 4, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

AKHAND PATH

18th to 20th April 2025 (Friday – Sunday)

Begins at 9am, Friday

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin

012 – 201 1040 (Pritam Singh @ Petey)

016 – 265 7759 (Sawaran Singh @ Sona)

012 – 644 6897 (Espreet Kaur)

| Entry: 4 April 2025 | Source: Family

