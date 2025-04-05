First Mithi Yaad: Mata Gardiv Kaur (1950 – 2024), Kuala Pilah

First Mithi Yaad

MATA GARDIV KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

Kuala Pilah

(17.5.1950 -19.5.2024)

Husband: Sarjit Singh Gill

One year has passed, yet it still feels like yesterday. Your absence is deeply felt, but your love, wisdom, and memories continue to live in our hearts. We cherish the moments we had with you and find comfort in knowing that you are always with us in spirit. Gone, but never forgotten

SEHAJ PATH DA PHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah

Saturday, 19 April 2025

8am to 12pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family

Contact: Jaspal Singh Gill at 019-616 8622

| Entry: 5 April 2025 | Source: Family

