First Mithi Yaad: Mata Gardiv Kaur (1950 – 2024), Kuala Pilah

First Mithi Yaad
MATA GARDIV KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH
Kuala Pilah
(17.5.1950 -19.5.2024)
Husband: Sarjit Singh Gill
One year has passed, yet it still feels like yesterday. Your absence is deeply felt, but your love, wisdom, and memories continue to live in our hearts. We cherish the moments we had with you and find comfort in knowing that you are always with us in spirit. Gone, but never forgotten
SEHAJ PATH DA PHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah
Saturday, 19 April 2025
8am to 12pm
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family
Contact: Jaspal Singh Gill at 019-616 8622
| Entry: 5 April 2025 | Source: Family
