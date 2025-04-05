Gurindervir Singh becomes India’s fastest man, clocks 10.20s for 100m

Gurindervir's previous personal best, 10.27 seconds, was recorded in 2021, before his spate of medical troubles with a bout with a digestive issue.

Gurindervir Singh clocks 10.20-second at Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on March 28, 2025 – Photo: RFYS

Gurindervir Singh emerged as India’s fastest men when he broke the men’s 100m national record with a 10.20-second dash at the opening session of the Indian Grand Prix 1, in Bengaluru last week (March 28, 2025).

The 24-year-old Punjab sprinter broke the 10.23 seconds record set by Manikanta Hoblidhar in October 2023.

Gurindervir’s previous personal best, 10.27 seconds, was recorded in 2021, before his spate of medical troubles with a bout with a digestive issue.

He had earlier won 100m gold in the 2021 and 2024 National Inter-State Championships, as well as in the 2024 Federation Cup.

