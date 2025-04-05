SSU Kelab Aman hosts Goodwill Games 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Event | Malaysia: Some 250 participants are taking part in the Goodwill Games 2025, hosted at SSU Kelab Aman, Kuala Lumpur.

After golf yesterday, the rest of the games — hockey, soccer, netball, volleyball, darts and pool — are taking place today (5 April 2025).

The games, which began in 2022, brings together athletes from SSU Kelab Aman, Negeri Sembilan Sikh Union (NSSU), the Royal Malaysia Police Sikh Sports Association (RMPSSA) and Kelab Sukan & Rekreasi Punjabi Kuala Lumpur.

