Raspal Singh Dhillon (1949 – 2025), Penang

Raspal Singh Dhillon s/o Gurubachan Singh Dhillon
(13.8.1949 – 17.4.2025)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 17 April 2025.
Leaving behind:
Wife: Jaswant Kaur
Children / Spouse:
Jagdeep Singh Dhillon / Gurvin Kaur
Jaspreet Kaur Dhillon
Grandchild: Avneet Kaur Dhillon
Siblings, nephews, nieces and relatives.
LAST RESPECTS
18 April 2025 (Friday)
10am onwards at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang
12:30pm: Cortege leaves
1.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium Batu Lanchang
ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang
Sunday, 27th April 2025, From 10am to 12pm
Jagdeep Singh 012 452 4403
Jaspreet Kaur 017 550 5331
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 17 April 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here