Raspal Singh Dhillon (1949 – 2025), Penang

Raspal Singh Dhillon s/o Gurubachan Singh Dhillon

(13.8.1949 – 17.4.2025)

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 17 April 2025.

Leaving behind:

Wife: Jaswant Kaur

Children / Spouse:

Jagdeep Singh Dhillon / Gurvin Kaur

Jaspreet Kaur Dhillon

Grandchild: Avneet Kaur Dhillon

Siblings, nephews, nieces and relatives.

LAST RESPECTS

18 April 2025 (Friday)

10am onwards at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

12:30pm: Cortege leaves

1.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium Batu Lanchang

ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang

Sunday, 27th April 2025, From 10am to 12pm

Jagdeep Singh 012 452 4403

Jaspreet Kaur 017 550 5331

