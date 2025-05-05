Gurcharan Singh Gill (1953 – 2025), Ipoh

Gurcharan Singh Gill
14.11.1953 – 5.5.2025
Taman Anjung Bercham Utara, Ipoh
Village: Thattal, Amritsar
Parents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur (Cameron Highlands, Pahang)
Wife: Harbans Kaur Randhawa (Batu Pahat, Johor)
Children / Spouse:
Late Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny
Teshminder Kaur Gill / Jasvinder Singh Gill
LAST RITES
6th May 2025, Tuesday
12.30pm: Cortege leaves residence at No 33, Hala Tasek Timur 40, Taman Anjung Bercham Utara, 31400 Ipoh
1.30pm: Saskar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sikh Crematorium, Ipoh
ANTIM ARDAS & PATH DA BHOG
17th May 2025, Saturday, 10am – 12pm
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Harbans 011 3900 8305
Tesh 016 6609 200
Jas 016 7709 200
Isher 019 321 3713
| Entry: 5 May 2025 | Source: Family
