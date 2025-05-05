Gurcharan Singh Gill (1953 – 2025), Ipoh

Gurcharan Singh Gill

14.11.1953 – 5.5.2025

Taman Anjung Bercham Utara, Ipoh

Village: Thattal, Amritsar

Parents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur (Cameron Highlands, Pahang)

Wife: Harbans Kaur Randhawa (Batu Pahat, Johor)

Children / Spouse:

Late Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny

Teshminder Kaur Gill / Jasvinder Singh Gill

LAST RITES

6th May 2025, Tuesday

12.30pm: Cortege leaves residence at No 33, Hala Tasek Timur 40, Taman Anjung Bercham Utara, 31400 Ipoh

1.30pm: Saskar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sikh Crematorium, Ipoh

ANTIM ARDAS & PATH DA BHOG

17th May 2025, Saturday, 10am – 12pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Harbans 011 3900 8305

Tesh 016 6609 200

Jas 016 7709 200

Isher 019 321 3713

