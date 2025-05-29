Preserving a language against the odds: The story of Punjabi in Malaysia

Deputy Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad presenting a certificate to a teacher at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the teaching of Panjabi language in Malaysia. He is flanked by KDM president Jagindar Singh (left) and Deputy President Prof Dr Kuldip Kaur – Photo: KDM

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Keeping a language alive in the face of minority status is always a difficult task. Ensuring that younger generations not only speak but also read and write in that language is an even greater challenge.

This is the ongoing story of the Punjabi language in Malaysia—a linguistic heritage primarily preserved by the Malaysian Sikh community, whose ancestors hailed from the once-unified Punjab region, now divided between modern-day India and Pakistan.

Despite dwindling numbers and shifting cultural dynamics, Punjabi continues to find a voice in Malaysia thanks to the efforts of a committed group of educators and community leaders. For over 25 years, these dedicated language warriors have worked tirelessly to sustain and revitalise the language.

The national-level Punjabi language program, spearheaded by the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM)—based in Ipoh—has played a central role in this effort. Under its guidance, Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) across the country have continued to offer instruction in the language, ensuring its transmission to future generations.

From May 1, KDM brought together teachers, volunteers, and stakeholders from PECs across Malaysia for a three-day event celebrating their shared mission. More than just a gathering, the occasion served as a reaffirmation of their commitment to preserving a vital part of their cultural identity.

One of the events to celebrate the 25th anniersary of the teaching of Panjabi language in Malaysia under the auspices of Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM)

It kicked-off with a Kirtan Darbar programme at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. On May 2, they organised a Teacher Symposium at Kelab Aman, Kuala Lumpur. The celebration ended on May 3 with dinner.

In her prepared text, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek lauded KDM’s ‘noble initiative’ meant ‘to restore the mastery of this language deserves appreciation.’

“The Punjabi language cannot be separated from daily life within the Punjabi community, as both are closely linked in social, cultural, and spiritual aspects.

Teacher unite: One of the events to celebrate the 25th anniersary of the teaching of Panjabi language in Malaysia under the auspices of Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) – Photo: KDM

“When a community unites behind a cause, success will inevitably follow. That is precisely what has happened in the struggle to restore Punjabi language proficiency. After relentless efforts and strong support from the Punjabi community, the Punjabi language is now on the right and secure track,” she said.

Her speech was delivered Deputy Director-General of Education (Professional Development Sector) Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad.

ENCOURAGING RESULTS

In the welcoming speech, KDM president Jagindar Singh said the large-scale 25th-anniversary celebration was well justified.

“The program has successfully placed the Punjabi language on its rightful track,” he said, noting 55–60 students sit for the Punjabi language examination every year consistently.

Group photo: Teachers with Deputy Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the teaching of Panjabi language in Malaysia – Photo: KDM

The achievements have been encouraging: in 2023, the passing rate was 100%, with 70% achieving distinction. In the recently released SPM 2024 results, the passing rate was 98.2%, while the distinction rate stood at 52%. Such results inspire us to continue implementing this educational program.

It is currently implemented across 11 states, involving 36 centers that provide Punjabi language education to nearly 1,800 students.

TEACHER TRAINING

Prof Dr Kuldip Kaur, KDM Deputy President and Organising Chairperson for the 25th Anniversary Celebrations, noted that KDM’s central education arm has worked consistently with teachers to incorporate instructional strategies which are engaging and promote language learning.

Since the first teacher development seminar in 2001, she said 30 teacher training modules have been generated to build teacher capacity in Punjabi language teaching and in cultivating professional self-evaluation skills among teachers.

“Synonymous with this year’s theme for the Teacher Symposium, teachers in several PECs have showcased innovative teaching methodology for reaching children of all ages. Teachers in Punjabi classrooms are currently applying advanced techniques for tailoring instruction to meet student needs, integrating the use of digital platforms with paper-and-pen resources, and using games and kinesthetic techniques to optimise language learning,” she said.

