KLSSRC set for 4th consecutive season of Malaysian Junior Hockey League

KLSSRC players with former Malaysian international hockey player Maninderjit Singh for a pep-talk session as they prepare for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) 2025 league – Photo: Supplied

Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) is set to compete in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) 2025, the fourth consecutive year for the team the league.

The team consist of 10 dynamic young Sikh boys – Jaidev Singh Dio, Jaideep Ryan Singh, Deepraj Singh Sekhon, Tanveer Singh Sidhu, Raajdev Singh Khera, Jagjeevan Singh, Baljit Singh Randhawa, Jeevraj Singh Gill, Jaskirat Singh and Rajvinder Singh.

Their coaches Baljit Singh Charun and Kevinder Singh have urged the players to play theirs hearts out and at the same time tostay focused and humble.

They play against Storm DBKL (July 24, 8pm, NHC2), MHS Junior (July 25, 9pm, NHC1), Negeri Sembilan (July 27, 8pm, NHC2) and TBSS-MSSMNS (July 29, 8pm, NHC1).

In their first ever game the league in July 2022, KLSSRC defeated KLSS-CS 4-1.

